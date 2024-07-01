Begin typing your search...

Passengers suffer as 12 flights get cancelled at Chennai airport

The flights scheduled from Chennai to destinations including Delhi, Shirdi, and Hyderabad comprised 6 departures and 6 arrivals.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|1 July 2024 6:14 AM GMT
Representative Image

CHENNAI: Twelve flights were cancelled without prior notice at the Chennai airport on Monday.

According to a statement from airline companies, the flights were cancelled due to administrative reasons.

As a result, passengers faced inconvenience due to the flights being cancelled without adequate notice.

flight cancelchennai airportchennai flight canceladministrative reasonsprior notice
