Passengers suffer as 12 flights get cancelled at Chennai airport
The flights scheduled from Chennai to destinations including Delhi, Shirdi, and Hyderabad comprised 6 departures and 6 arrivals.
CHENNAI: Twelve flights were cancelled without prior notice at the Chennai airport on Monday.
According to a statement from airline companies, the flights were cancelled due to administrative reasons.
As a result, passengers faced inconvenience due to the flights being cancelled without adequate notice.
