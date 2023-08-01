Passengers injured in stone pelting by students near Basin Bridge rly station

CHENNAI: At least three women passengers were injured after college students allegedly hurled stones at the Chennai-Tirupathi Express train near Basin Bridge railway station over the route-thala issue.

Police said the incident happened between Basin Bridge railway station and Vyasarpadi railway station when the train was halted for the signal to proceed towards Perambur.

Some of the stones hit the wagon's body and fell, while a few stones got through the windows and hit the passengers, police said.

Police sources said that none of the passengers have filed formal complaints to initiate action on the suspects.

However, Railway protection force (RPF) police personnel have registered a case for damaging the railway properties and railway wagon by hurling stones.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the group of students from two city colleges were part of the attack. A senior railway police officer said that they have deployed additional police personnel at all the suburban railway stations and important railway stations too to prevent students clashing with each other.

Police have also taken a list of errant students involved in such activities and and sent them to the respective colleges to initiate action against them.