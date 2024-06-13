Passenger suffers fatal cardiac arrest on Doha-bound flight after plane makes emergency landing at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A Doha-bound flight made an emergency landing in the Chennai airport at Wednesday midnight, following a medical emergency. The Malaysian Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur was heading to Doha with 254 passengers on Wednesday.



At midnight, when the flight was crossing the Chennai airfield, Romand Selvaraj (54) of Malaysia, who was travelling with his family, suffered severe chest pain. Soon the pilot was informed and since Chennai was the nearest international airport, the pilot sought permission to make an emergency landing there due to a medical emergency.

After the permission was granted, the flight landed in the Chennai airport at 12.50 am. A waiting medical team rushed inside the flight and to assess Romand Selvaraj's condition but he had already died due to cardiac arrest.

Immigration officials then arranged an emergency visa for his family members and the body was sent for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH.

Meanwhile, the flight departed to Malaysia with 250 passengers at around 2.30 am.