Partial, full cancellation of EMU trains in Chennai Beach- Chengalpattu section announced

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Tuesday announced that as part of ongoing engineering works in Chennai Beach –Chengalpattu section at Chennai Park railway station from 00.10hrs to 04.30hrs on 15th, 16th, 17th & 18th May 2024 (04 Hours 20 Minutes)there are changes in the pattern of EMU train services.

Train No. 40135, Chennai Beach - Tambaram EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 21:30 hrs is fully cancelled on 14th, 15th, 16th & 17th May 2024.

Train No. 40150, Tambaram - Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Tambaram at 23:40 hrs is fully cancelled on 14th, 15th, 16th & 17th May 2024.

Train No. 40001, Chennai Beach - Tambaram EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 04:15 hrs is fully cancelled on 15th, 16th, 17th & 18th May 2024.

Train No. 40004, Tambaram - Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Tambaram at 04:15 hrs is fully cancelled on 15th, 16th, 17th & 18th May 2024.

Train No. 40572, Chengalpattu - Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Chengalpattu at 23:00 hrs is partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Chennai Beach on 14th, 15th, 16th & 17th May 2024.

Train No. 40501, Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 03:55 hrs is partially cancelled between Chennai Beach andChennai Egmore on 15th, 16th, 17th & 18th May 2024, said a Southern Railway statement.