Partial cancellation of EMU trains in Chennai Central to Arakkonam section announced

CHENNAI: Several EMU trains are partially cancelled as part of ongoing engineering works in Chennai Central to Arakkonam section at Arakkonam Yard from 11:10 am to 1:10 pm on 12 - 14 August (2 hours), said a Southern Railway statement.

Moore Market Complex – Arakkonam EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 09:10 am, 11:00 am are partially cancelled between Tiruvallur and Arakkonam on 12 - 14 August.

Moore Market Complex - Tiruttani EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 10:00 am is partially cancelled between Tiruvallur and Tiruttani on 12 - 14 August.

Arakkonam - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Arakkonam at 11:15 am, 12.00 pm is partially cancelled between Arakkonam and Tiruvallur on 12 - 14 August.

Tiruttani - Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Tiruttani at 12:35 pm is partially cancelled between Tiruttani and Tiruvallur on 12 - 14 August.

Vellore Cantonment - Arakkonam MEMU leaving Vellore Cantonment

at 10:00 am is partially cancelled between Chitteri and Arakkonam on 12 - 14 August.

Moore Market Complex – Tirupati MEMU special leaving Moore Market

Complex at 09:50 am is partially cancelled between Moore Market Complex and Tiruttani on 12 - 14 August, added the statement.