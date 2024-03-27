Partial cancellation of EMU trains between Ponneri and Minjur: Check details here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Tuesday announced partial cancellation of EMU train services between between Ponneri and Minjur Railway stations on 28th, 30th & 31st March from 10:00 hrs to 11:45 hrs.

The trains were cancelled as part of ongoing maintenance works between Chennai Central and Gudur section, a Southern Railway press release said.

Train No. 42009, Moore Market Complex – Gummidipundi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 09:00 hrs

Train No. 42013, Moore Market Complex – Gummidipundi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 10:35 hrs are partially cancelled between Minjur and Gummidipundi.

Train No. 42601, Chennai Beach – Gummidipundi EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 09:40 hrs is partially cancelled between Ennore and Gummidipundi.

Train No. 42014, Gummidipundi – Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Gummidipundi at 09:55 hrs

Train No. 42604, Gummidipundi – Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Gummidipundi at 10:55 hrs are partially cancelled between Gummidipundi and Minjur.

Train No. 42408, Sullurupeta – Moore Market Complex EMU Local leaving Sullurupeta at 10:00 hrs is partially cancelled between Gummidipundi and Ennore, press release added.