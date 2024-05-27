Partial cancellation of EMU train services between Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu; check details here

CHENNAI: As part of ongoing engineering works permitted in the Chennai Egmore –Villupuram section at Chengalpattu Yard from 11.00hrs to 15.00hrs on May 28, there will be changes in the pattern of EMU train services during this period. Passengers are requested to take note on this and plan accordingly.

PARTIAL CANCELLATION OF EMU TRAIN SERVICES

1. Train No. 40523, Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 09:30 hrs is partially cancelled between Singaperumal koil and Chengalpattu on May 28.

2. Train No. 40527, Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 10:56 hrs is partially cancelled between Singaperumal koil and Chengalpattu on May 28.

3. Train No. 40529, Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 11:40 hrs is partially cancelled between Singaperumal koil and Chengalpattu on May 28.

4. Train No. 40533, Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 12:40 hrs is partially cancelled between Singaperumal koil and Chengalpattu on May 28.

5. Train No. 40532, Chengalpattu Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Chengalpattu at 11:30 hrs is partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Singaperumal koil on May 28.

6. Train No. 40536, Chengalpattu Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Chengalpattu at 13:00 hrs is partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Singaperumal koil on May 28.

7. Train No. 40538, Chengalpattu Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Chengalpattu at 13:45 hrs is partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Singaperumal koil on May 28.

8. Train No. 40542, Chengalpattu Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Chengalpattu at 15:05 hrs is partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Singaperumal koil on May 28.