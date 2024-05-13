Partial cancellation of EMU services in Chennai Egmore – Villupuram section announced

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Monday announced that as part of ongoing engineering works in Chennai Egmore – Villupuram section at Chengalpattu Yard from 14th May of 21.55hrs to 01.55hrs of 15th May 2024 three EMU trains are partially cancelled.

Train No. 40565, Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 20:35 hrs is partially cancelled between Singaperumal Koil and Chengalpattu on 14th May 2024.

Train No. 40569, Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 22:05 hrs is partially cancelled between Singaperumal Koil and Chengalpattu on 14th May 2024.

Train No. 40572, Chengalpattu - Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Chengalpattu at 23:00 hrs is partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Singaperumal Koil on 14th May 2024, said a Southern Railway statement.