Partial cancellation of Chennai Egmore - Villupuram EMU train services announced: check details here

CHENNAI: Keeping priority to passenger safety and safe operations of the train, engineering works, line block and signal block works are to be undertaken in the Chennai Egmore to Villupuram section at Chengalpattu Yard from 11.00 hrs to 15.00 hrs on May 24.

Consequently, the following are the changes in the pattern of EMU train services.

Partial cancellation of EMU train services:

1. Train No. 40523, Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 09:30 hrs is partially cancelled between Singaperumal koil and Chengalpattu on 24th May 2024.

2. Train No. 40527, Chennai Beach Chengalpattu EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 10:56 hrs is partially cancelled between Singaperumal koil and Chengalpattu on 24th May 2024.

3. Train No. 40529, Chennai Beach Chengalpattu EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 11:40 hrs is partially cancelled between Singaperumal koil and Chengalpattu on 24th May 2024.

4. Train No. 40533, Chennai Beach Chengalpattu EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 12:40 hrs is partially cancelled between Singaperumal koil and Chengalpattu on 24th May 2024.

5. Train No. 40532, Chengalpattu Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Chengalpattu at 11:30 hrs is partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Singaperumal koil on 24th May 2024.

6. Train No. 40536, Chengalpattu Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Chengalpattu at 13:00 hrs is partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Singaperumal koil on 24th May 2024.

7. Train No. 40538, Chengalpattu Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Chengalpattu at 13:45 hrs is partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Singaperumal koil on 24th May 2024.

8. Train No. 40542, Chengalpattu Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Chengalpattu at 15:05 hrs is partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Singaperumal koil on 24th May 2024.