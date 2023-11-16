PARAVAI to benefit juveniles in conflict with law

CHENNAI: Retired Judge of the Madras High Court, P N Prakash, and the Chennai Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Rai Rathore, launched the 'Personality Attitude Reformation Assistance Venture Affirming Identity' (PARAVAI), a pilot project to mend and rehabilitate youths below 24 years who were involved in petty crimes and lodged in Saidapet Sub-Prison and to give vocational training and counseling to enable them to come up in their lives.

Under this project, 418 juveniles in conflict with the law lodged in Saidapet Sub-Jail and 116 juveniles in conflict with the law lodged in Kelly's Observation Home are being monitored.

Through the police personnel working on this project, employment opportunities have been given to 244 juveniles out of 418 juveniles in conflict with the law, and arrangements have been made for 100 juveniles to continue their studies.

Similarly, employment opportunities have been given to 31 juveniles out of 116, and arrangements have been made to continue their school studies for 24 juveniles and for 7 juveniles to continue their studies in colleges.

The project was envisaged to give counseling to family members of such youths, besides special counseling to youths who are addicted to liquor, ganja, and other narcotic substances.

PARAVAI will also extend legal and employment assistance. The Joint Commissioner of Police, South Zone, has been nominated as Supervisory Officer for this Project.