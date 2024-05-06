Even amid stir against new airport, Parandur govt school lone one in Kanchi to record 100% pass

CHENNAI: Even as they joined their parents in the ongoing protest against establishing the second airport for Chennai on their farmland, the students of Parandur government higher secondary school put up a creditable performance, making it the only school in the whole of Kancheepuram to register 100 per cent pass in Class 12 board exams.

The Arignar Anna Government Higher Secondary School is situated in Parandur village, where the State government has planned to construct the greenfield airport. Parandur and its surrounding villagers have been staging continuous protests against the move. In the initial days, the children did not attend school. Even now, the villagers gather at a common place and continue their agitation seeking the government to change the location of the airport.

However, amid the relentless protests, the students from the village seem to have managed to concentrate on their studies and clear the public exam.

This year, 91 students from the school appeared in the Class 12 board exams and all of them cleared it. Incidentally, of the 46 government higher secondary schools in Kancheepuram district, only the Parandur government school have managed to record full pass this year.

Monday marked the 651st day of protest against the government. The villagers said that they would continue the protest till the proposed airport is shifted outside their village.