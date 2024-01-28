Panicked 24-yr-old woman techie jumps off giant wheel, breaks leg

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old woman, a software engineer, broke her leg on Friday after she fell off a giant wheel at an amusement park on East Coast Road near Injambakkam, allegedly in panic by unbuckling the safety belt.

The injured woman is yet to file an official complaint with the Neelankarai Police, sources said. The woman, Kanchana (name changed), a resident of Ashok Nagar works at an IT park near Guindy. On Friday, she went for an outing with her colleagues to the amusement park when the incident happened.

The woman had boarded the giant wheel along with her colleagues. However, in the middle of the ride, she panicked and unbuckled her safety belt and jumped off the ride from a height of 10 feet after which the operator stopped the ride.

The woman was moved to a private hospital nearby where doctors found that she had suffered a fracture on her leg.