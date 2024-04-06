Paint party to bring creative minds under one roof

CHENNAI: House of Audacious is a creative arts and lifestyle store and foundation founded by Nimisha Sara Philip. As a lawyer and entrepreneur, Nimisha aims to foster creative networking among individuals from different backgrounds in the city. “The idea is to bring people in the creative arts space together to connect through engaging events and activities. We’re organising our first major event for creative individuals in the city - a high tea paint party on April 6 at House of Audacious,” says Nimisha Sara Philip.

She hopes that events like this will bring together people from the creative field to share their expertise. “This curated event will be led by the talented artist Ansaline Sruthi, guiding the participants through an artistic journey where we combine various elements of creativity. Ansaline Sruthi has been hosting art soirees in the city for the past few months,” adds Nimisha, who is also the co-founder of The Spoken Word, a movement that brings together all forms of art on one platform.

This high tea paint party will highlight texture paint and gold foil. “We will teach texture painting and gold foiling techniques. It’s going to be a fantastic experience - not only learning something new but also networking with like-minded individuals. Additionally, the food and drinks served during the paint party will have a touch of gold!” She adds that House of Audacious plans to host similar events every month to include more creative individuals in the networking community. For more details, contact: 6374902909.