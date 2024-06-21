Over 3 kg gold worth Rs 1.67 cr seized at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials at the city airport have seized around 2.6 kg of gold from three passengers, including two Malaysian nationals, in separate incidents on Thursday night.

The value of the seized gold is Rs 1.67 crore. One of the passengers who flew in Abu Dhabi abandoned the gold packets, weighing 1.5 kg on the airport floor after she saw Customs checks and fled the scene. Officials have launched a search for the passenger. The gold was in a paste form packed in four.

Meanwhile, two Malaysian nationals – a man and a woman who came in separate flights from Kuala Lumpur – were apprehended by the Customs authorities based on specific inputs. Officials seized 700 gm of gold worth from the man, and 900 grams of gold chains stitched inside the dress of the woman. Both were arrested. Further investigations are on.