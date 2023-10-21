Over 20 EMUS on Gummidipoondi line cancelled

CHENNAI: Over 20 EMUs on Chennai-Gummidipoondi route would be cancelled due to line block permitted in the Chennai Central-Gudur section between Tiruvottiyur and Ennore railway stations on today and tomorrow (October 21 and 22) between 11 pm to 9 am (10 hours).

Beach-Gummidipundi leaving at 10:45 pm and MMC-Gummidipundi leaving at 11:20 pm and Sullurupeta-MMC leaving at 9:40 pm will be fully cancelled today.

The MMC-Gummidipundi leaving Moore Market Complex at 5.40 am, 6.25 am, 8.15 am and 6.50 am would be fully cancelled on October 22. MMC-Sullurupeta leaving at 4:20 am, 5 am, 5:20 am, 7:30 am and 7.45 am will be fully cancelled tomorrow (October 22).

On the same day, the following EMUs will be fully cancelled: Chennai Beach-Ponneri leaving at 5:15 pm; Gummidipundi-MMC leaving at 3:50 am, 4:50 am, 5:10 am, 8 pm and 6:55 am; Sullurupeta-MMC leaving Sullurupeta at 5 pm, 5:40 pm and 6:40 pm; Ennore-Tiruvallur leaving at 6.35 am; Ponneri-Beach leaving at 6.45 am and Ponneri-MMC leaving at 7.50 am; Tiruvallur-Ponneri leaving at 5.20 am and Avadi-Ennore leaving at 5 am.

Passenger special trains would be operated in view of the cancellation.