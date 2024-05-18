Commuters struggle as only one functioning ATM in Kilambakkam bus stand

CHENNAI: As there is only one ATM at Kilambakkam bus station, there is always a long queue for passengers to withdraw cash, especially on weekends.

Sometimes, while commuters have to wait in long lines to withdraw money from ATMs, there is a risk of missing the buses to their hometowns.

Right from the inauguration, the non-availability of ATMs at the KCBT bus stand has been a major problem.

Although arrangements were made to place five ATMs at a designated location in the bus station, currently, only one ATM machine is functioning.