Commuters struggle as only one functioning ATM in Kilambakkam bus stand

Right from the inauguration, the non-availability of ATMs at the KCBT bus stand has been a major problem. 

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|18 May 2024 8:44 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-18 09:00:01.0  )
CHENNAI: As there is only one ATM at Kilambakkam bus station, there is always a long queue for passengers to withdraw cash, especially on weekends.

Sometimes, while commuters have to wait in long lines to withdraw money from ATMs, there is a risk of missing the buses to their hometowns.

Right from the inauguration, the non-availability of ATMs at the KCBT bus stand has been a major problem.

Although arrangements were made to place five ATMs at a designated location in the bus station, currently, only one ATM machine is functioning.

Online Desk

