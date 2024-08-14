One-year-old child drowned in bucket of water in Arumbakkam

CHENNAI: An one-year-old child died after he allegedly slipped and fell into a bucket of water and drowned in his house in Arumbakkam on Tuesday.

The deceased child was identified as Mohammed Adnan Tariq.

Police said that his father, Mohammed Tariq was teaching Quran online while his mother was in the Kitchen when the incident happened.

The deceased child was the youngest of the couple's six children. The child went into the washroom and was playing when he fell into the bucket and struggled to get out it, police said.

The parents realized that the child was missing after they got done with their chores and on searching for him, found him inside the bucket of water.

He was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Arumbakkam police registered a case and are investigating.