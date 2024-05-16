One star = Rs 5,000: CBI decrypts code for bribe amount used by Customs officials in Chennai

CHENNAI: One star means Rs 5,000, and 10 stars work out to Rs 50,000. Investigating a complaint alleging Customs officials seeking and collecting bribe from a trader, the sleuths from the anti-corruption branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation, Chennai, decrypted the code language used by Customs officials in Chennai.

The central agency has now booked a case against Chennai Customs' appraiser for allegedly demanding and accepting '10 stars' (Rs 50,000) as bribe from a trader to appraise goods imported from China.

Appraising Officer Manish who works at the Customs House was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. According to the FIR, 10 stars is a code word to refer to the bribe amount, and preliminary inquiry confirmed the commission of the offence.

Mumbai-based Bravo Exim imported the PVC-coated fabric from China, and Chennai-based VBM Shipping was entrusted with clearance and delivery of the consignment. Madhukumar of VBM Shipping approached another logistics firm to get clearance from the Customs.

However, when the logistics firm applied online for appraisal and met Manish in person, the latter alleged that the quoted value of the textile material was less and that he would levy duty for an increased value.

Manish then allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 to levy duty for the same value, leaving Madhukumar with no other option than paying the bribe to get clearance. Later, he approached CBI and lodged a complaint along with a recorded conversation between him and the accused officer.