One-month-old infant found dead at home in Pulianthope

CHENNAI: A one-month-old baby girl was found dead by her mother at their house in Pulianthope on Thursday morning.

According to the police the girl's mother has put her to sleep after feeding her in the night and when she woke up in the morning around 5 am, the baby was dead. The infant was bleeding from the nose.

A case has been registered by Pulianthope police and an investigation is on.

Police identified the deceased as A Ranshika. The girl's mother Divya was living at her mother's house in Pulianthope after the delivery, while her husband Ajith Kumar was living in his house in the same neighbourhood.

On Tuesday, as Ranshika had developed a health problem and vomited. When she was taken to a government hospital the medical team checked her and said that she was fine.

On Thursday morning when Divya woke up around 5 am after feeding the child two hours earlier, she found that the child was bleeding from the nose.

Along with her parents, she rushed the child to the hospital where the infant was declared dead.

The police are conducting an inquiry to ascertain the cause of death.