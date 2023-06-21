One held in Bihar after two years for shooting Tasmac staff

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man who shot a Tasmac staff using a pistol in Kancheepuram two years ago was arrested by the police at gunpoint in Bihar on Wednesday.



On October 2021 the Tasmac staff Thulasidas (42) and Ramu (45) who were working in the Oragadam outlet were attacked by two men. In the attack Thulasidas died on the spot and Ramu who suffered bullet injury was admitted to the hospital and the bullet was removed from above his waist. After the incident, the police formed a special team and were searching for the attackers after a few days one Umesh Kumar (25) was arrested by the police and he was sent to prison.



Recently the Oragadam police received a piece of information that another accused Aravind Kumar Ram (26) was in Bihar. The police special team went to Bihar and on Tuesday he was arrested at gunpoint.



During the inquiry, the police found that the duo were staying in Oragadam and working in a private firm. A few days before the incident when they went to buy liquor in the Tasmac shop a quarrel broke out between the staff and soon they decided to take revenge on them. The police seized a gun from Aravind Kumar Ram and on Wednesday he was remanded to judicial custody.

