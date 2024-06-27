OMR woes: Public affected by removal of foot over bridges, traffic snarls due to Metro rail work

CHENNAI: Several foot over bridges on the Old Mahabalipuram Road (omr), also known as Rajiv Gandhi Salai and IT Expressway, have been removed to accommodate Metro Rail construction works.



Pedestrians are now forced to cross the road as vehicles speed by on the highway. However, the authorities have promised to rebuild the pedestrian bridges, once a U-shaped girder was placed on the elevated stretch on the OMR.

Six lanes on the OMR have been closed due to the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) project, which spans 20 km from Madhya Kailash to Siruseri, reducing it to four lanes. This has escalated the traffic situation with commuters being hit badly during peak hours.

While the permitted time for the Metro work is between 10 pm and 5 am, it is often delayed, leading to traffic jams during early morning hours. As a result, authorities have requested CMRL officials to complete the work within the stipulated time frame.

The metro rail officials have assured that the work will be completed within two to three months and have requested the public to cooperate with them.

Meanwhile, the authorities have deployed personnel to manage the traffic and ensure the safety of the pedestrians.