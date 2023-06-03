Nungambakkam Kothari Road residents demand public toilet

CHENNAI: Residents of Kothari Road in Nungambakkam are demanding a public toilet in their locality vexed with public urination which poses health hazards. Improper disposal of waste is also a thorn in the flesh for the public.

The residents are urging for an urgent and credible action from The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). “The sanitation workers find it hard to clean waste disposed off improperly. The stench from the waste and public urination is unbearable. The Corporation should build public toilets at the stretch so that people do not indulge in such activities, “said Kadir Saleem, a resident of Kothari Road.

A conservancy worker of the locality shared his pains on how used sanitary napkins and diapers are being thrown on the road. “People should wrap them in paper or put them into a garbage bag and then put it inside the trash bins located on the roads,” he said.

“Public should consider our plight of clearing the waste with our bare hands. We don’t even have proper gloves for protecting ourselves. People should be taught lessons on how to properly dispose off garbage, “the worker urged.

Another Kothari Road resident said he is worried about the health hazard such a practice. “All this garbage on the road is bad for our health and the environment. Urination in the public and improper waste disposal are making the locality shabby. Workers who are earning a meagre salary are cleaning it up, which is unfortunate. The Corporations should bring strict laws to address such issues,” said the resident. Officials of the concerned department did not respond when contacted.

