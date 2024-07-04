Now, St Thomas Mount Metro station in Chennai gets hoax bomb threat

CHENNAI: The St Thomas Mount Metro Rail station in Chennai received a bomb threat on Thursday which later turned out to be a hoax. This comes a day after Anna University received a hoax bomb threat, the latest in a series of such incidents being reported across the country.

The special force police were alerted about the threat and promptly deployed to the scene. With the assistance of sniffer dogs, the personnel conducted a thorough search lasting for around an hour.

Afterwards, authorities confirmed that the bomb threat was a hoax.

The police are currently pursuing leads to identify the persons responsible for the false alarm.

Meanwhile, stringent security checks are now in place for passengers at the Metro station, to ensure their safety.