Now, additional flights from Chennai to Thailand, Saudi Arabia and West Bengal

CHENNAI: The Chennai International Airport announced the operation of additional flight services to meet the demand from the growing number of passengers.

Starting this week, new flights are being operated to these destinations.

Indigo Airlines started to operate flights from Chennai to the Thai capital Bangkok. This has come after two new flight services from Bangkok to Chennai commenced operations on May 15, providing travellers with more options.

Air India Express is also expanding its services, with two flights operated between Chennai and Dammam in Saudi Arabia. Two direct flights between Dammam and Chennai will commence from June 1, directly on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Moreover, to facilitate travel between Chennai and Durgapur in West Bengal, a new direct flight service has been launched from Durgapur to Chennai on May 16. The service is run thrice a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.