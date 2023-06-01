Notification to prepare development plan for Kancheepuram issued

CHENNAI: A few months after the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) adopted a resolution to prepare detailed development plan for Kancheepuram, the planning authority has notified the proposal and will appoint a consultant to prepare the plan.

The Kancheepuram new town cover 32 sqkm of area. Once the detailed development plan prepared, the CMDA will place it for inspection of public.



Recently, the planning authority floated tenders to prepare detailed development plan for Chengalpattu new town.

