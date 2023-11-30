No use of abstract reports, declare some areas as invasive species-free zone: MHC

CHENNAI: Abstract, piecemeal reports on action taken to remove invasive plant species were pointless, observed the Madras High Court (MHC), asking the State government if it is ready to declare some areas as invasive species-free.



A special bench comprising Justice N Sathish Kumar and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy directed the State to convene a high-level meeting comprising secretaries from Water Resources Department, Rural Development Department, Forest Department, Environment Department, and Revenue Department to design a detailed and comprehensive plan to eradicate invasive plants like Prosopis Juliflora.

A Special Public Prosecutor appeared for the State and submitted the report on actions taken to remove the Prosopis Juliflora, an invasive plant species. After the perusal of the report, the bench expressed its displeasure with the sporadic actions taken by the State to remove the invasive species. Even though three larger benches were directed to remove the invasive species completely from the State, no development has occurred, observed the bench.

It is the primary duty of the State to protect the environment for a better future, but here the court is forcing the State to do so, the bench chided.

Expressing displeasure over the action taken report to eradicate the invasive species, the bench termed it as an abstract report and confronted the State that it is ready to declare some areas as invasive species-free zones. The bench also observed that it is not a tough task for the State to eradicate the invasive species, it should focus on the district wise to take action and attain the position to declare some areas are invasive species - free zone. The bench directed the State to plant native saplings after uprooting the invasive species.