No plans for expansion areas with Greater Chennai Corporation at present, says official

CHENNAI: Following certain media reports suggesting that Greater Chennai Corporation is planning further area expansion from 200 to 250 wards, officials here clarified that there are no plans for expansion currently since the city corporation is already an extended area.

In 2011, the expansion process commenced in the city including 9 municipalities, 8 town panchayats and 25 village panchayats including Madhavaram, Ambattur, Kathivakkam, Tiruvottriyur and Alandur were merged with GCC.

The area increased by 140 percent from 176 km to 426 km.

However, the extended areas especially in north and south Chennai are yet to get basic facilities such as drinking water and sewage connection for over a decade. In addition, there are no sufficient funds to carry out developmental projects in the extended areas.

"A report noted that as many as 50 wards will be added in the GCC limit. Since, the Chennai corporation is already an extended area there are no plans or discussions carried out for expansion areas in the city corporation limit. However, there are talks going on that areas will be added in other corporation limits in the state," a senior official with GCC told DT Next.

Similarly, the steps to increase the existing 15 zones to 22 zones in Chennai Corporation have also been halted at present.

The official mentioned that there have been no discussions after the announcement made to increase the zones in the city.