No new album yet? Rihanna talks visual inspiration but keeps fans guessing

WASHINGTON: Rihanna, the iconic pop sensation and now a mogul in her own right, has hinted at a potential shift in her creative process, leaving fans both intrigued and slightly disappointed about the prospect of a new album.

Despite her enduring popularity and the eagerness of fans for new music, Rihanna's latest statements during an interview obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, suggest that the wait for her ninth album may be prolonged.

During the interview, Rihanna discussed various aspects of her life, including her marriage, Fenty Beauty, and the current state of her music career.

While she expressed a plethora of visual ideas, as per the report by The Hollywood Reporter, she admitted that her creative process is working in reverse, lacking the songs to accompany these visuals.

The singer-turned-entrepreneur explained, "I usually have the music first, and the music leads me into all of these visual opportunities, and now I'm having all of these visuals. I don't have the songs for them yet."

This revelation may come as a disappointment to fans eagerly anticipating new music from the Grammy-winning artist.

However, Rihanna hinted at a potential silver lining, suggesting that perhaps this shift in her creative process could lead to a new approach to songwriting.

Despite uncertainties about the future direction of her music, Rihanna remained cryptic, acknowledging the speculative nature of her remarks by stating, "The opps is watching."

Rihanna's venture into the world of beauty and fashion with Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty has undoubtedly kept her occupied in recent years, contributing to the delay in releasing new music.

When questioned about this diversion from her musical career trajectory during the interview, Rihanna reflected on her journey, expressing gratitude for unexpected blessings such as motherhood.

While Rihanna's comments may leave fans eager for more clarity about her musical endeavours, they also offer insight into her multifaceted journey as an artist and entrepreneur.

As the world eagerly awaits her next musical chapter, Rihanna continues to captivate audiences with her enigmatic presence and undeniable talent.