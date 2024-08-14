Rottweiler attack: No compensation, no income, parents of minor struggle to find job in Chennai

CHENNAI: After a five-year-old was mauled by two Rottweilers at a Corporation park in Nungambakkam in May, the family wants to go back to their native place in Kerala, as the park (they worked) in Nungambakkam was closed after the attack.

Since both parents lost their livelihood, they filed a petition in the High Court seeking a compensation of Rs 10 lakh from the Chennai Collector, GCC and the government but the petition was dismissed.

On May 5, two Rottweilers mauled R Suraksha, the five-year-old daughter of the park’s watchman R Ragu, a Villupuram native, and his wife Soniya, who had also worked in the park for one-and-a-half years. During the attack, when the mother tried to rescue the child, she too was injured.

The dog owner had assured Raghu financial assistance for the treatment and education for the child, but the parents allege that they didn’t receive a penny. Instead, the Chennai Corporation paid for the plastic surgery and other treatments which cost Rs 5.30 lakh.

“The Corporation paid us a monthly salary of Rs 15,000. After the incident, we requested the authorities to retain our job, but they refused,” lamented Soniya. “So, after the surgery, I moved to my native place in Kerala because we don’t have a stable income.”

Recalling the gruesome attack on her daughter, she said that the dogs had a history of attacking other animals in the park. “The two Rottweilers would even attack the hens in the park. We had warned the owners and urged them to leash and muzzle their pets, yet they continued to bring them to the park without a leash,” Soniya told DT Next. “When the crowd gathered, they immediately took the dogs to their house which is near the park. Since they own a blood bank in the area, they had an ambulance. But, they did not help my child to be taken to a hospital.”

Soniya worries that their daughter is struggling with the trauma and requires counselling. The family has stopped sending her to school for now. “After I shifted to Kerala, nobody from the Chennai Corporation has enquired about my daughter,” averred the parents.