No alliance with BJP forever, says AIADMK's Jayakumar

CHENNAI: Former AIADMK Minister Jayakumar has stated that there will be no alliance with the BJP, according to a report.

The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, gave an exclusive interview to Daily Thanthi. When asked whether the party would patch up with the AIADMK, which snapped ties with the BJP-led NDA, he said, “All doors are open.”





AIADMK has responded to Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on the alliance.

Former Minister Jayakumar said, "BJP has kept its doors open to alliances, but ADMK has closed the door for BJP. They have to keep the doors open for any party. No one wants the BJP in Tamil Nadu. There is no alliance with the BJP. The stand of the cadres and the people is that there is no alliance with the BJP. AIADMK will never back down from this decision."