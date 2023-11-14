NIA to take over Raj Bhavan gate attack case

CHENNAI: National Investigation Agency will be taking over the case of petrol bomb hurling at the gates of Raj Bhavan on Sardar Patel Road, took place on October 25, sources said. Though the Chennai city police had arrested the suspect 'Karukka' Vinod and later detained him under goonda's act, BJP had been seeking NIA investigation into the incident since then.

"Under the provisions of NIA act if an offence has been committed which is required to be investigated under this Act, the union government may, suo motu, direct the Agency to investigate the said offence. And the State governmentand any police officer of the state government investigating the offence shall not proceed with the investigation and shall forthwith transmit the relevant documents and records to the Agency, " NIA sources said pointing out detailing the provisions to take over the case by NIA, if the state government is not transferring the particular case to the NIA.

Raj Bhavan official in his complaint to the Chennai police had urged the police to take serious cognizance of the attacks which constitute offences including undersection 124 IPC specifically intended for threats to a Governor. The section IPC 124 deals with the intention of inducing or compelling the President of India, or Governor of any state, to exercise or refrain from exercising in any manner any of the lawful powers of such President or Governor, assaults or wrongfully restrains, or attempts wrongfully to restrain, or overawes, by means of criminal force. City police in a press conference after the incident had taken pains to explain that Vinod, who had earlier committed similar offences, including throwing Molotov cocktail at BJP state headquarters, had operated all alone and he had no other accomplices in the incident of hurling petrol bomb at Raj Bhavan gates.

