NIA officials inspect site outside Raj Bhavan's main gate where petrol bomb was hurled

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on Saturday inspected the site outside Raj Bhavan main gate, where a petrol bomb was hurled by a serial offender, a month and a half ago.

NIA took over the case from Chennai Police on November 14, three weeks after the incident.

Chennai Police had slapped the Goondas Act against the accused, M Vinod (42) alias Karukka Vinod who was arrested for hurling the Molotov cocktail (petrol bomb) outside Tamil Nadu Governor, R N Ravi's residence, Raj Bhavan.

Vinod is a serial offender as far as hurling Molotov cocktails - colloquially referred to as petrol bombs - is concerned.

On October 25, around 3 pm, the accused came armed with four Molotov cocktails, and from the Highway Research Centre building opposite Raj Bhavan gate, he hurled one. It fell short of the barricades in front of the gate and no damage was done. He was secured immediately and taken into custody. Police seized three more bottles from him.

Two years ago, Vinod was arrested for hurling a petrol bomb outside Tamil Nadu BJP headquarters, Kamalalayam. Vinod was also detained under the Goondas Act in 2017 when he was arrested for hurling petrol bombs at Teynampet police station. Vinod is a history-sheeter who is involved in several other criminal cases, police said.

Vinod, police said, prepares petrol bombs on demand. He had also committed a similar crime on August 12, 2015, when he pelted a Molotov cocktail at a Tasmac shop on South Boag Road.