NHAI to construct U-shaped flyover outside Kilambakkam bus terminus to address traffic snarls

CHENNAI: In a move that would offer respite not only for bus passengers visiting Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus in Kilambakkam but also to the motorists travelling on the National Highway outside it, the National Highways Authority of India is preparing a detailed project report on constructing a U-shaped flyover outside the terminus.

Once constructed the flyover would prevent traffic snarls at Ayanancheri junction by allowing MTC buses exiting KCBT in Kilambakkam to enter GST Road towards Chennai, said the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).

In a statement, the planning authority said that the construction of the flyover would commence within the current year itself. "However, as a temporary solution, MTC buses will be allowed to cross the GST Road... Arrangements will be made to ensure safe road crossing of pedestrians. The works will commence after the election model code of conduct is lifted," the release added.

The planning authority has started fixing reflectors, road marking, and others for pedestrian movement.

Presently, around 1,100 government buses, 550 omnibuses and 600 MTC buses are being operated from KCBT every day. The terminus records a footfall of 70,000 to 80,000 per day on weekends.