NGT seeks report on Pallikaranai encroachment

CHENNAI: Taking suo motu note of report by DT Next that a private builder was dumping construction waste inside Pallikaranai marshland to create a road, the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the CMDA and Collector to file reports.

The counsel appearing for the CMDA was asked to file a report as to the nature of the land, permission granted, if any, to the realtors as alleged in a news report, and the action taken or to be taken in this regard.

The tribunal also directed the Chengalpattu Collector to file a detailed report as to the nature of land as recorded in the revenue records, and action taken for stopping unauthorised construction like road or building.

This newspaper had reported in ‘Citizen Connect’ column on June 25 about the alleged encroachment of the marshland with a photograph. The residents had urged the government to take measures to stop the encroachment fearing that a private builder was trying to construct an apartment building.