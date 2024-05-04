NGT directs TNPCB, CPCB to file responses pertaining to sewage, garbage pollution in Buckingham Canal

CHENNAI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and other agencies to file their response pertaining to sewage and garbage pollution in Buckingham Canal.

While hearing a suo motu case based on a newspaper report, the Principal Bench of NGT observed that the canal is clogged with plastic waste and sewage flowing in from storm water drains.

"The news item discloses that the original depth of the canal should be 6 feet below sea level but due to silt and sewage pilling up it is now only 3 feet above the sea level. As per the news item a bed of waste including plastic, thermocol, rubber and wrapper, blocks the channel for a stretch of 100 metres near Chepauk MRTS station. The piling up of the sewage leads to swelling of the canal after the spell of rains," the Tribunal observed.

Moreover, the NGT impleaded CPCB, TNPCB, regional office of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Chennai district collector.

During the hearing, TNPCB informed that the cleaning of the canal had been done on April 26 and an inspection was conducted on April 27 apart from collecting the samples. The Board also sought time to file the comprehensive report showing the status of the canal, which the NGT acceded to.

While directing the other agencies to file their response, the Principal Bench transferred the case to the Southern Bench.

The next hearing will be held in the Southern Bench on July 4.