NGO files PIL to stop felling of trees by rlys

CHENNAI: Pasumai Thayagam, a non-governmental environment organization, has approached the Madras High court to restrain Southern railway from cutting down trees for the expansion of Chennai’s Egmore railway station.

The secretary of Pasumai Thayagam Arul has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), seeking to restrain the tree cutting process.

Advocate K Balu representing Pasumai Thayagam appeared before the division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu and filed an urgent appeal.

Following the hearing, the bench accepted the appeal and it is expected that the petition will be scheduled for a hearing in the near future.

The Southern Railway has initiated the process to renovate and expand the 144-year-old Egmore railway station, which reportedly involves the removal of over 60 trees.