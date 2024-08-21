Gold price increases by Rs 400/sovereign, gram costs Rs 6,710 in Chennai on August 21

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold increased by Rs 400 per sovereign on Wednesday.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 53,680 per sovereign in the city today.

The gold price in Tamil Nadu has been fluctuating for the past few days.

Accordingly, the price of gold increased by Rs 50 per gram and is being sold at Rs 6,710.

The price of silver remain same and is being sold at Rs 92 per gram.