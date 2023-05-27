New traffic arrangements near Marina on weekends, govt holidays

CHENNAI: Owing to the large number of visitors to Marina beach on weekends and on all government holidays, Chennai Police have announced traffic diversions, which will be effected from Saturday (May 27).

As far as possible normal traffic will be allowed on Kamarajar Salai.

Vehicles coming from Light House will be diverted at Kannagi Statue towards Bharathi Salai, Bells Road, Wallajah Road to reach their destination.

Vehicles coming from Rathna Cafe junction at Bharathi Salai - Bells road junction towards Kannagi statue will not allowed. They will diverted towards Bells Road, Wallajah Road to reach their destination.

Vehicles coming from Anna Salai at Wallajah Road —Bells Road junction towards Bells Road will not allowed. They will be diverted at Labour Statue to reach their destination.

Bells Road will be made one way with entry from Wallajah Road - Bharathi Salai and no entry from Wallajah Road - Bells Road Junction.

Vehicles coming from Adams point will be diverted at Labour statue towards Kannagi statue, Bharathi Salai, Bells Road, Wallajah road to reach their destination.

Victoria Hostel Road will be made one way with 'Entry' from Bharathi salai junction and 'No Entry' from Wallajah Salai Junction.