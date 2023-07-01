New system to ease pensioner interview process launched

CHENGALPATTU: Collector A R Rahul Nadh on Friday said that a new system to conduct pensioners interview for their sustenance would be introduced from the month of July. The pensioners’ interview is generally conducted by the treasury between the months of July and September. A new system has been brought in to make the process much easier. Instead of making more pensioners wait at the treasury for clearance, civil pensioners can from now on do it during the month of their retirement. The family of pensioners can attend in the month of commencement of their pension from July onwards. Those pensioners who are not aware of their retirement or commencement dates can attend the interview during any month for the year 2023.