New Rs 65-cr neurology block at RGGGH, Chennai to be functional soon

CHENNAI: Within three months of its foundation stone being laid, the work on the new building for the Department of Neurology at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital is nearing completion and the facility is all set to be opened.

The 220-bed building, constructed at a cost of Rs 65 crore, is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, said the State government on Thursday.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian had laid the foundation stone for the 4-storey, 1,12,247 square feet neurology block on February 10 after the older facility was damaged in a fire last year.

After the old block was rendered unusable by the fire, the patients visiting the neurology department were accommodated in tower 3 of the hospital. As announced by the health minister in the assembly last year, the Public Works Department began construction of the new block earlier this year.

The ground floor has neurology outpatient department, neurosurgery inpatient department, radiology department, and medicine department. The first and second floors have general wards for women and men, and intensive care units are situated on the third floor.

The fourth floor has six operation theaters, with facilities like pre-operation room, and recovery room, etc. The building also has toilet facilities for differently abled, four elevators and two staircases on all floors. The building also has other facilities like ramp, medical liquid oxygen connections, and fire safety equipment, etc.

The Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, which has 2,500 beds, receives 10,000-15,000 outpatients every day.