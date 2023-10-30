New learning programme to help children nurture a love for literature

CHENNAI: In a world filled with distractions and ever-advancing technology, nurturing a child’s passion for reading is of utmost importance. Lakshmi Vikram, a homeschooling mom, started a book club called ‘Beyond Books,’ with a mission to kindle the enchantment of reading in your little ones.

Recent studies have highlighted a concerning decline in children’s reading abilities post-COVID-19 pandemic. This revelation underscores the urgency of the ‘Beyond Books’ initiative. It’s not just about the words on paper; it’s about unlocking doors to boundless imagination, knowledge, and empathy. Keeping this in mind, Lakshmi has crafted a comprehensive 12-session programme, taking place over three days a week (Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays).

“This programme is designed to bridge the reading gap and, more importantly, to nurture an enduring love for literature. Through this programme, children will delve into the essential trio of skills - syntax (the art of weaving words into sentences and paragraphs), semantics (unravelling the connections between words and sentences), and phonics (the key to the relationship between letters and sounds),” states Lakshmi.

On Thursdays, she is planning to take children to nearby libraries. “It will be more than just reading; it’s going to be an interactive exploration filled with captivating activities that will engage the children. On weekends, I am planning to do read-along, read-aloud, and introduce children to audiobooks, allowing them to follow along with physical copies, thereby enhancing their connection to the story.”

According to her, the programme is all about ‘pleasure reading,’ offering a plethora of picture books and delving into the world of alphabets, dictionaries, thesauri, spelling skills, word games, and more. “The impact of this initiative extends beyond the pages of books. As your child’s reading proficiency flourishes, it will have a positive ripple effect across all academic subjects, serving as the cornerstone of learning, enhancing comprehension, vocabulary, and critical thinking.”

—The programme will have limited participants to ensure personalised attention, with both online and offline options available. For details, contact Lakshmi at 9884602308.