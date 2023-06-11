New integrated terminal to go live next month

CHENNAI: The new integrated terminal which was inaugurated in April by the Prime Minister will start to function fully in July, airport officials said adding that the trial run will continue this month.

The new integrated terminal in the Chennai airport constructed at 1,36,295 square metres was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on April 8th. The first trial run of the integrated terminal began on April 25. Later on May 3, several small flights were made to operate in the new terminal and the trial run was held only in the mornings.

However, as announced earlier the trial run did not complete in May and airport sources said there were a few problems identified during the trial, especially the mobile phone signals were lost in the new terminal.

Some new equipment is being fixed in the terminal and after that, from June, 12 flights which have a capacity of up to 194 seats will be operated in the new terminal and then the Indigo Airlines flights to Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Kuwait will be operated from the new terminal on a trial basis. The trial run is expected to continue till the end of the month and then in July, the new terminal will start to operate in full fledge for the public.