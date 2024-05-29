New fish market at Chennai's Marina Loop Road likely to open in June; fishers worry about potential rent, taxes

CHENNAI: The newly-constructed fish market on the Marina Loop Road in the city will be inaugurated in June where almost 95 percent of construction works have been completed so far. A senior corporation official stated that after the allotment of shops, the market will be opened for public use.

"Almost 95 percent of the work has been completed including roof, drains, and fish effluent to the bio-digest. The remaining works of electricity connection and parking space are expected to be completed within 10 days. However, only after the shop allotment to the fishermen in the area would the market be opened. It is expected to be inaugurated by June end," said a senior official with the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Check out web stories: https://www.dtnext.in/web-stories/newly-constructed-fish-market-at-loop-road-in-chennai-578

The construction of the new fish market began in April 2023 at an estimated cost of Rs 9 crore. The local body has also given an additional fund of Rs 4 crore for compound wall and toilet construction work.

Meanwhile, corporation authorities have already prepared a list of fishermen from the nearby hamlets including Pattinampakkam, Srinivasapuram and Nochikuppam. There will be a discussion with the fishermen soon.

However, the fishermen rued that if they shifted to the new fish market, their business would be impacted and they would be forced to pay rent and taxes.

"The corporation officials are yet to discuss with us about shifting the shops to the newly-constructed market. We are unable to express our opinion but we will be against the decision of the government if they urge us to pay rent and other charges because the market has been constructed on land owned by the fishermen," said K Bharathi, a fisherman at Nochikuppam.