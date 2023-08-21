Negligence towards the transperson community is a serious problem: MHC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday pointed out that transpersons are being neglected silently in many villages and termed the societal negligence towards the transperson community as a serious problem.

Justice S M Subramaniam summoned Nainarkuppam panchayat president N D Mohan for passing a resolution to cancel the patta given to the transpersons in the village.

The counsel for the petitioner (N D Mohan) tendered an unconditional apology for passing such a resolution.

He further said that the petitioner has passed the resolution without knowing that it is against the Constitution.

Subsequently, he contended that the petitioner is withdrawing the resolution, which was passed in the village panchayat. However, the judge observed that the mere withdrawal of the resolution did not serve justice, the mindset of the petitioner and the villagers, who passed the resolution against the transperson are the main concern here.

Many villages in the State are silently neglecting the transperson community, the societal negligence towards that community is a serious issue, observed the judge.

The transpersons are being neglected by their own families, the society puts a lot of pressure on them and finally, they face problems from the society itself which blames them, the judge observed.

Transpersons should be allowed in village festivals and temples then only the indifference and negligence towards them will change. However, the petitioner contended that the trans persons in their village are consuming alcohol and creating a nuisance, they don't have valid ID proof, hence the resolution was passed against them.

Aggrieved by this contention, the judge said that more than one crore people in the State are consuming alcohol and asked the petitioner to mention any village without alcohol.

Further, the judge also advised the petitioner that as a president of the panchayat, he should not neglect a community, and he should have to stand with the transpersons when the villagers are trying to pass a resolution against the transpersons.

The judge posted the matter for two days for a final order.

On April 4, 2023, a resolution was passed in the Nainarkuppam village panchayat to cancel the patta given to the transpersons.