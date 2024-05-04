NEET UG 2024: Over 1.5 lakh candidates to appear exam from Tamil Nadu for Exam on May 5

CHENNAI: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical courses by the National Testing Agency is to be conducted across the country on Sunday. The examination will begin at 2:00 PM and go on till 5:20 PM.



More than 1.5 lakh candidates from Tamil Nadu are expected to appear for the NEET examination this year.

A total of 24 lakh aspirants will be appearing the exam in 557 cities across the country.

The biometric attendance is mandatory for all the candidates and frisking will be conducted upon entry to the center.

The guidelines regarding the same has been issued by the NTA.

The candidates have been asked to wear short sleeved clothes and clothing devoid of pockets, zippers, or elaborate buttons. Boots, shoes, or covered footwear are not allowed in the centres. Long sleeves, embroidery, frills, or layered outfits should be avoided and jewellery is not allowed.

They can carry a personal transparent water bottle.

They should present an additional photograph same as uploaded on the application form, which is to be pasted on the attendance Sheet.

The students should carry admit cards along with self declaration with affixed postcard size photograph.

The required details should be duly filled in the undertaking before reaching the centre. The eligible candidates should also carry the PwD certificate and scribe-related documents to the Centre.