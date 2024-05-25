Navigating through time, treasures at Jamal’s corner shop located in Pudupet

CHENNAI: Sunlight filters through the dust-laden rain and stained-glass lamps suspended from the ceiling, casting kaleidoscopic patterns across the worn floor. The chimes of vintage clocks echo like whispers from another era as they tick softly. Trinkets of yesteryears line the shelves, each imbued with its tale to tell, resembling characters in a well-loved story. Jamal’s Corner Shop located in Pudupet is where hours can slip away, as you delve into the hidden corners of a dusty fairy realm that feels strangely familiar and utterly enchanting.



Bubli Jamal, a friendly goblin-like 75-year-old antiquarian straight out of a fairy tale, reminisces, “My grandfather laid the foundation for all this in the early 1880s with a glass and lamp import business. Over time, my father, Ramzan Ali Jamal, expanded the shop, building a vast collection of antiques.”

Bubli Jamal

Pointing to the colourful lamps adorning the entirety of the ceiling, he remarks, “My family sold some of these lamps to mosques, churches, temples, and occasionally even to the Nawabs.”





Reflecting on his restoration team, he shares a sombre note, mentioning that his professional antique restorer, Nagarajan, passed away a few months ago. “Now it’s just me and my nephew. We’re managing with the skills we learned from Nagarajan. Occasionally, we collect parts from similar old items for restoration,” he explains.



Antique wooden landline telephone

Over the past century, Bubli’s family has crafted a sanctuary for items once dearly loved, now awaiting new affection, strewn across shelves. Here, time seems to pause, preserving his treasures. Dusting off a vintage Spong Coffee Mill Grinder No. 2, made in England, he reminisces, “This used to be one of the best-known grinding mills worldwide. People would screw it to a wall or clamp it to a table to save space. Back then, you could only find this in the homes of Brahmins who cherished coffee dearly.”

Retro bakelite telephone with rotary dial

As we converse, a few prospective buyers stroll around the shop. Among them is a longtime customer, Arul Chandrasekar, 54, who shares, “I collect gramophone discs, old telephones, guns, lamps, and watches. My grandfather instilled his passion for antiques in me, and I’ve been visiting here for over 25 years.” Before departing with his purchase, he warmly hugs Jamal and exclaims, “Now he is my grandpa!”



A while later, Shashaanth, 21, an art student majoring in sculpting, enters. “I see this place more as a museum of curiosities than just a shop. My father brought me here a few years back, and ever since then, I come whenever I need inspiration for my works,” Shashaanth tells us.





Bubli lives by the maxim: To love is to let go, albeit begrudgingly every day. He explains, “This is what my father taught me: never become too attached to whatever you buy. Share it with others, let others enjoy these antiques, and they’ll remember you for a long time. Let go of things you love. I had a very small gramophone that I dearly loved. A customer came and asked for it. I gladly sold it, knowing he’d take good care of it.”



The antique collector notes the decline of the market, acknowledging it’s not what it used to be. To adapt to the modern era, he’s venturing into social media, planning to launch an Instagram page for his enterprise. When asked about the possibility of offering paid guided tours of his antiques, he enthusiastically responds, “If people are interested, I’d be more than happy to.”