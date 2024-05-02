Music composer Praveen Kumar passes away

CHENNAI: Praveen Kumar, who composed music for several hit films like Medhagu and Raakadhan, passed away this morning at 6:30 due to health complications. He was 28.

Sources close to Praveen Kumar say that had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital owing to a health condition he has been battling for quite some time.

Yesterday afternoon, he was transferred to Omandurar Government Hospital. Despite receiving continuous treatment there, he passed away today in the early hours. His final rites are scheduled to take place this evening at his residence in Vadakku Vaasal, Thanjavur.