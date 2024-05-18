Mumbai alert: GCC removes 426 billboards

CHENNAI: Following the tragic banner incident in Mumbai that killed 16 people, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) removed 426 private hoardings on Friday. The GCC official said in a statement that necessary steps will be taken to impose penalties against those concerned after the audit.

In the light of the accident in Mumbai where unauthorized hoarding fell and 16 died during rains, the authorities are instructed to ensure the removal of all illegal hoardings and to conduct audits of structural stability of banners and hoardings that claim to have permission or legal protection. The officials will inspect roadside areas, petrol bunks, and public places and accordingly take action against illegal hoardings, said the GCC commissioner J Radhakrishnan.

Banners and flex have become a perennial issue in the city, especially the banners advertising private land sales kept in the bus stands and main roads. Denizens fumed that despite being aware of banners and hoardings installed by the public for different occasions, the zonal level officials dont take strict action.

Removal of banners and hoardings has been happening already and fines have been levied on the concerned person. Following the commissioners instruction, we have removed 426 private hoardings in the city. The process of removing the hoardings is ongoing and zonal officials submit the reports daily. We will impose a penalty against the illegal hoardings after the audit, said a senior official with the revenue department of GCC.

The city corporation has controlled the installation of at least 95 percent of banners in the city on various occasions, according to the GCC. However, the hoardings kept by private companies continue to be a struggle for the authorities and the public though the local administration removes illegal hoardings periodically, sources said.