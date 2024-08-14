MTC to operate 70 additional buses due to cancellation of EMU trains at Tambaram

CHENNAI: MTC on Wednesday announced that it would operate 70 additional buses from August 15 to 18 owing to the partial cancellation of trains in Tambaram station.

An official release said that due to maintenance works at Tambaram railway station, the EMU train services would be partially cancelled from 10.30 am to 2.30 pm and 10 pm and 11.59 pm on August 15 to 18.

EMU trains from Chennai Beach would be operated till Pallavaram station while trains from Chengalpattu would terminate at Guduvancherry station.

For the benefit of the passengers travelling in the section, MTC would operate 30 additional buses from Pallavaram bus terminus to Chengalpattu and 20 buses to Guduvancherry.

From the Tambaram bus terminus, MTC would operate 20 additional buses each to T Nagar and Broadway.

Following the Tambaram police request, all the MTC buses plying towards Guduvancherry would stop at the Hindu Mission Hospital Bus stop till August 18 to decongest traffic at Tambaram.