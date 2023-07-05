MTC suspends conductor, a controller for physical fighting

CHENNAI: MTC has suspended a conductor and controller attached to its Anna Nagar depot after they indulged in a physical fight over the denial of work.



In a memo, the MTC said that conductor Gandhimohan had a verbal duel with Balasubramaniam, controller, over denial of work for the last three days despite him turning up for work.



As the verbal duel ended in a physical fight, the MTC has temporarily suspended the two employees for indiscipline until further orders, it said.

Trade unions have been demanding the MTC management to provide jobs to all the conductors turning up for work. They said that the conductors should not be sent back without any work.



Meanwhile, the Joint Action Committee of the Trade Unions said that the Joint Commissioner of the labour department asked the transport corporation to maintain the status quo and they should not appoint retired drivers and conductors for work.



The next tripartite meeting would be held on July 18 between the transport corporation, trade union and the Joint Commissioner of the labour department.